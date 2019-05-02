N. Idaho Woman Sentenced for Wire Fraud and Theft

(KLIX) – A 65-year-old northern Idaho woman has been sentenced to prison for wire fraud and theft from a federal program.

Laurecene (Lori) Barnes Isenberg, of Coeur d’Alene, will spend the next 60 months in prison for her crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

Isenberg was ordered to pay $579,495.75 in restitution and a $20,000 fine. After her prison term, she will serve three years on supervised release, according to information from Davis’s office. It said that according to court records,

Isenberg admitted to stealing $579,495.75 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, which was funded in part with grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development administered through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. Isenberg was the executive director when she engaged in a scheme to submit false invoices and expenses for payment. These invoices were often submitted in the names of companies she set up in her daughter’s names.

Two of her daughters – Tracy Tesch, 34, of Rathdrum and April Barnes, 42, of Coeur d’Alene – also were sentenced on Wednesday for conspiracy to commit program theft, Davis said.

Tesch was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay $15,356.75 in restitution; Barnes was sentenced to one month of home detention, three years’ probation, and ordered to pay $11,585.92 in restitution. Both also must complete 100 hours of community service.

In total, four of Isenberg’s daughters pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit program theft in connection with her offense. Davis said that collectively the four daughters were ordered to pay more than $58,000 in restitution.