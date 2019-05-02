KJ’s Pharmacy Closing In Twin Falls

A local pharmacy that has operated for a number of years on Filer Avenue in Twin Falls is closing its doors this week.

KJ's Pharmacy , at 615 Filer Avenue, said on May 2 they would soon be closing . The pharmacy made the announcement on social media shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on Facebook. A staffer thanked the community for its business, trust, and friendships, while handling the needs of the Magic Valley through the brief communication. They also said in the post the final day of operation is Friday, May 3, 2019.

"Financial constraints," was the reason stated in the post for the decision to close doors. KJ's is open until 6 p.m. Thursday and will be open until 6 p.m. Friday, the pharmacy's final day of operations. All prescriptions at the pharmacy will be transferred to Kurt's Pharmacy .

If you have any questions regarding prescriptions, you can call KJ's Pharmacy at 208-733-9242.