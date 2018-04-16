Top 5 Fishing Spots in Southern Idaho

Even if the weather does not always reflect it, fishing season is right around the corner. So we looked up some of the best places to go fishing in Southern Idaho.

1.) Brownlee Reservoir - located in Cambridge, Idaho, it is considered the best warm water fishery in the state and it is 57 miles long.

2.) Redfish Lake- technically can be considered central Idaho, but located in Stanley. It has a wide variety of salmon you can catch and it is beautiful.

3.) Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir - in Rogerson Idaho, it is actually one of the only places in Idaho you can catch walleye.

4.) Owyhee River - southern Idaho/Northern Nevada is a great place to go fly fishing!

5.) Lake Lowell - this place is south of Nampa and considered a bass haven. It also warms up pretty well so it is a good place to boat also.

