Tow Truck Crash in Pocatello Kills Driver

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 67-year-old driver of a tow truck was killed when the vehicle rolled on the interstate in Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at just before 6 a.m. on Interstate 15 for a Freightliner tow truck that had rolled after the driver went off into the median, overcorrected, and lost control. The driver had been wearing a seat belt. The Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Pocatello Police, and Bannock County Coroner responded to the crash.

Get our free mobile app