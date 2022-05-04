Traffic Light South of the Perrine Bridge to be Replaced

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A traffic light near the Perrine Bridge is set to be replaced this summer as plans move forward to make improvement to U.S. Highway 93. The Idaho Transportation Department announced work crews will begin work next week to prepare foundations to completely replace the traffic lights at Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard and U.S. 93. Later this summer the section of U.S. 93/Blue Lakes Blvd will be redone from the bridge to Pole Line Road. Once the new pavement is put down the lights at the intersection will be replaced. “Being able to start the initial foundation work now will help expedite the construction timeline and further reduce impacts to motorists traveling through this busy corridor this summer,” said ITD Project Manager Steve Hunter in a prepared statement. Most of the work will take place during the day. Drivers will need to keep an eye out for work crews. ITD said the layout and design of the intersection will not change.

Get our free mobile app