Trail Loop 98 Miles From Twin Falls Has Stunning Peaks & Meadows

My favorite part of Idaho is the south-central region. When I want to truly escape humanity and get lost in the natural beauty of the state, I can always count on the Sawtooth National Forest to deliver.

I have written quite a bit over the years about my fondness for Stanley Lake. When I first moved to Idaho in 2016, I started making regular trips to the area. We would haul our kayaks to the mountains for weekend campouts. Alturas, Stanley, and Redfish Lakes offer some of the most beautiful scenery you'll find anywhere. The lakes are easily accessible also.

For those that like a more isolated, challenging type of outdoor adventure, hiking the Alice Toxaway Loop trail is supposedly one of the best experiences Idaho has to offer. The hike covers more than 18-miles at an elevation of over 3,200 feet. The tallest vantage point surrounding the trail loop is Snowyside Pass, which offers views of nearby meadows and peaks at an altitude of over 9,300 feet.

I came across a fantastic YouTube upload that was posted one year ago by some hikers who completed the loop. The footage is unbelievable, and shows viewers some of the more breathtaking spots the nearly 20-mile trip offers.

The Alice Toxaway Loop can take anywhere between one and three days to complete, according to information shared online. Alice Lake is located 98-miles north of Twin Falls, and is easier to access during the warmer months. I hope I get the opportunity to explore this incredible area of the Sawtooth Mountain wilderness sometime soon.

