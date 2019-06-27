(KLIX) — The Idaho Transportation Department and state law enforcement agencies are teaming to ramp up safety efforts on Idaho's roads as the Fourth of July approaches.

Law officers from nearly 60 different agencies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers from July 1-7, according to the transportation department.

“The Fourth is a really fun time of year, but it can also be very dangerous,” ITD Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said in a statement on Thursday. “If people choose to drink while they’re celebrating, it’s important they’re mindful of the dangers of impaired driving and that they have a plan for a sober ride home.”

The transportation department said that between 2013 and 2017, impaired driving was a factor in 38 percent of all fatal crashes in Idaho, and that alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes is higher at night, with “57 percent of all impaired driving crashes in Idaho happen between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.”

Tomlinson said if you see someone who’s had too much to drink, help them find a sober ride home.

“The Fourth of July is about coming together and celebrating what unites us,” he said. “Keeping your friends and loved ones safe is a great way to show you care.”