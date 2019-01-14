Treasure Valley Man Without Helmet Killed in Motorcycle Crash

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a Treasure Valley man's motorcycle ended up 30 yards off the road in a fatal accident Saturday morning west of Emmett.

At about 9 a.m. William Miller, age 58, of Emmett, died when he went through a stop sign at an intersection near Letha and ended up in a field, according to Idaho State Police. Miller had not been wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Approximate location where crash occurred:

