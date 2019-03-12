The first glimpse of a Grizzly Bear this year in Yellowstone National Park was reported this week by a group of visitors.

Visitors to the park witnessed a large Grizzly Bear in an eastern region of Yellowstone near a landmark known as Fishing Bridge . According to the park release dated March 12, it was a male bear. Males generally awake from hibernation four to six weeks earlier than females.

Fresh Grizzly tracks were also reported near Mammoth Hot Springs on Monday. The first reported sighting of this kind in 2018 happened on March 7. The report prompted park officials to reminded visitors about how to safely handle a bear encounter on the release as well.

Firearms are allowed within park boundaries, but discharging them is an infraction of the rules. Using bear spray is the recommended course of action if an animal aggressively approaches a visitor.