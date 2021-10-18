Trick Or Treat On Bish’s Street Relocated To Bish’s In Jerome

Trick or Treat on Bish's Street was originally going to be at the CSI Expo Center parking lot. However, it has been changed to Bish's RV new location that is technically in Jerome but right outside of Twin Falls.

You can head out to 551 Arlen Dr in Jerome right at the interchange area. It really isn't a far drive at all. And the new Bish's RV location is absolutely stunning. They have a huge parking lot as well so there is going to be plenty of space for everyone who wants to go.

All other details remain the same. It will be on October 30th from 11 am to 2 pm and you can bring the family to get safe candy. It is one of my favorite events each year to attend. All the kids dressed up excited to be part of it all.

It also doubles as a food drive for South Central Community Action Partnership. They will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items to help local families in need. They will collect all canned goods at the gate.

One of the best things about Trick or Treat on Bish's Street being on Saturday, October 30th from 11 am - 2 pm is the fact that there is still plenty of time after to go trick or treating again or hit up other trunk or treat events. You can do it all this year. Kids are going to make out like royalty this year.

