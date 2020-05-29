Truck Carrying Apples Crashes on North Idaho Interstate

WALLACE, Idaho (KLIX)-Thousands of pounds of apples spilled onto a northern Idaho interstate Thursday morning when a semi-truck tipped onto its side.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the Freightliner semi-truck, Guy Lewellyn, 47, of Washington was taken to Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg with non-life threatening injuries.

ISP said in a statement emergency crews responded to the crash at around 10:52 am. to Interstate 90 near Wallace when the truck had went off the right shoulder into a ditch and then came back onto the interstate and tipped over. The truck had been carrying 40,000 lbs of apples that spilled onto parts of the roadway.

Eastbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for more than an hour, while one lane remained closed for a while longer to clean up the wreck.