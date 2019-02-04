True Case Of Pocatello Kidnaping Is The Creepiest Show On Netflix

While scanning the newest releases on Netflix over the weekend, I came across a program that featured a high profile abduction that took place in southeast Idaho more than 40 years ago.

The true crime documentary is called, " Abducted In Plain Sight ," and tells the story of Robert Berchtold, a Utah pedophile who kidnapped a Pocatello girl not once, but twice, in the mid-seventies. The victim, Jan Broberg , was kidnapped from her family at ages 12 and 14. She wrote of the ordeal in a novel titled, " Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story ."

It was hard for me to believe that this case actually took place. The combination of the victims parent's naivete, along with the level of derangement that played out from the mind of the kidnapper, had me questioning the validity of this story. I challenge anyone to watch this documentary without turning it off. It's particularly unnerving for me, because I have a teenage daughter.

Robert Berchtold not only completely brainwashed and manipulated the child, but her parents as well. The fact the mother and father allowed their daughter to stay in communication with this predator throughout the case is unfathomable. The kidnapper, and rapist, even created a phony alien abduction story to terrify the victim into thinking her only way of saving herself and her family was to comply with his every wishes.

I've seen some pretty far out there stuff on Netflix, but this story takes the cake.