Melissa Bachman may be one of the best-known hunters in the world. She’s the creator and host of Winchester Deadly Passion. She writes, edits, and stars in each episode. Bachman has been hunting since she was a little girl growing up in Minnesota. After getting a degree in broadcasting, she decided she wanted to earn a living doing what she loves, and that’s hunting. She started producing her own material and giving it to her network for free. It eventually evolved into a one-woman business conglomerate.

Bringing Her Story to Idaho

She’s coming to Twin Falls in April. She’s the keynote speaker at the Rally for Wildlife Banquet and Fundraiser. On Friday, April 8th, she’s hosting a women-only event. She then headlines a larger event on Saturday, April 9th.

She's a Great Spokeswoman for Shooting Sports

Bachman has been criticized by some who don’t understand hunting is about game management. She also donates the meat from her kills to the poor.

She joined us this week on Magic Valley This Morning. One of my favorite stories was about her alligator hunt. I asked if she now has alligator shoes. She doesn’t. She has a purse.

Here's How You Can Get a Ticket

If you need more details about the event in Twin Falls, check out this link. You can also telephone 208-316-3633. The event includes a silent auction and prizes. It’s family-friendly.

Past speakers have included Ted Nugent.

You can listen to our conversation with Bachman below. You can also check out her website by clicking here.



LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.