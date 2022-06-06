Twin Falls Airbnbs With Pools Offer Staycations Close to Home

Let's face it, your summer plans might have been cut short due to crazy gas prices, but that doesn't mean you don't need a little downtime. We did some digging and found you a couple nice Airbnb options in the Twin Falls area that include pools, so you can get all the relaxation you need without ever leaving town. These two Twin Falls listings are perfect for a vacation feel without ever having to leave home:

Farah via Airbnb Farah via Airbnb loading...

Airbnb listing in Buhl offers a private geothermal pool

This listing in Buhl might be just what you need to spend a weekend away without selling kidney on the gas to get there.

Farah via Airbnb Farah via Airbnb loading...

What's especially cool about this listing is that it sports its very own year-round private geothermal pool. And for a bonus, this place is near Hagerman, so you're close to Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs.

Lane via Airbnb Lane via Airbnb loading...

Go all out at this Twin Falls listing overlooking the Snake River Canyon

If you're looking to go all out, this Twin Falls listing with a pool could host a small family reunion. This 7-bed home accommodates 14 guests and has a slew of additional bonus amenities that would make for a killer staycation.

Lane via Airbnb Lane via Airbnb loading...

In addition to the pool, there's a hot tub, home gym, and a game room with a mini arcade. With stellar views overlooking the Snake River Canyon, you can enjoy a new perspective of a familiar and beautiful landscape.

attachment-Lane via Air bnb 3 loading...

If you have a pool, why aren't you renting out your house this summer?

Now, we know there are more homes around Twin Falls that have pools. Why be so stingy? If you're a homeowner that has a pool, you could make some extra cash this summer by renting out your house. Just imagine all the extra money you could earn and put towards your own staycation this summer.