Twin Falls Home For Sale Complete With Own Pool And Sauna

This is the only home in Twin Falls I could find with a pool. This one is actually built in and it is huge. This home is stunning and it also has a sauna! What! Plus, in comparison to the housing market right now I don't think it is too crazily priced.

This home is 2,826 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and 3 living spaces. The sauna is in the master bathroom and I am jealous. There is also a wet bar, fire pit area, storage and RV parking. I swear this home has everything.

Twin Falls Home For Sale With Pool and Sauna

For right around $450,000 dollars I think this place is going to be gone quick. If I was in the market right now I would totally try to put in an offer. The home has just been remodeled. It has new cabinets, granite counter tops, a butcher block island. Honestly I don't really know what I would use a butcher block island for but I know that after seeing it, I want one now.

This place is the type of house that you could live in and not worry about ever being bored in the summer time. And I would totally be like a little kid jumping off that diving board. If you have kids this could be a great option for you. Or if you are a kid at heart, you would enjoy it too.

