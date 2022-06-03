Summer is here and it is time for many of us to take some time off work, relax, and enjoy some downtime. While many will take vacations to escape Idaho, sometimes the best way to spend time away from work is to just stay close by. It is cheaper, it saves you on sanity with traveling, and it can often be better than the destination you would go to anyway. The term often used for this is a staycation, but that doesn't mean you have to seclude yourself to only Twin Falls. A staycation can mean staying near home, but doesn't have to mean staying home. Making a day or weekend trip to a nearby city, or camping within a couple of hours would qualify. Why would you choose a staycation over a vacation? Well, you may be in one of the best places to relax and have fun already.

The Best Places in the United States for a Staycation

When it comes to ranking where the best places are for a staycation, there are a few things to consider, such as recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation. It takes a good combination of all three to make for a great staycation. According to WalletHub, out of 182 possible cities, the best place for a staycation in the United States is Honolulu, Hawaii. If I lived in Hawaii I wouldn't find a need to travel to many places either. Second on the list was Orlando, Florida, which makes sense with Disney World and beaches nearby. Third on the list was Chicago, Illinois. The worst city was surprisingly also in Hawaii, and that is Pearl City. Rounding out the bottom three were Chula Vista, California, and Moreno Valley, California. I have been to both, and agree they are not places to enjoy a staycation.

Why Twin Falls is a Good Location for a Staycation

For those that live in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley, a staycation may be exactly what you need. While many will consider a staycation staying home, it more references staying close to home. A trip to Boise, Salt Lake City, or camping in the state, would still be considered a staycation of sorts. On this list, Salt Lake City came in at 13 and Boise came in at 38. To give you one more option, West Valley City, Utah was ranked at 37. Three cities within a decent driving distance all rank in the top 40. Salt Lake City was tenth in recreation for those looking to be active. West Valley City was number one in the country when it comes to rest and relaxation. To see the full list and breakdown you can click the link in the paragraph above.

When the time comes to take some time off of work, save some money, do a staycation and enjoy that you are surrounded by some of the best places to stay close to home. Enjoy a day in Salt Lake City being active, relax in West Valley City, or stay in state and enjoy a day or two up in Boise. There is enough to do right here without having to empty your wallet on hotel stays and traveling. If you want to save even more, enjoy a trip camping at one of the beautiful lakes in the area. Whichever way you decide to go, enjoy your time off whenever you decide to take it.

