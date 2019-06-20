The Twin Falls Animal Shelter was built in 2004 and over the last 25 years, the population of the county has nearly doubled. There are 40 kennels at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter and currently around 70 dogs. Each day between four and 10 more animals are brought into the shelter either lost or to be put up for adoption.

The shelter is currently extremely full and they need to get dogs out as soon as possible into loving homes. To help those who may be on the fence about adopting a dog right now, the animal shelter has cut the adoption price in half for the next few days.

You can check out the adoptable cats and dogs at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter or you can see them on the shelter Facebook page. Basil is a gorgeous dog ready to roll into a new home. He does well with other dogs and could be taught to be kind to cats. All adoptable dogs are spayed/neutered, vaccinated (except for rabies), microchipped, and licensed.

It isn't just dogs that come into the shelter and adult cat adoptions are also discounted to only $9 at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.