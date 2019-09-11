Twin Falls Animal Shelter In Need Of Foster Homes For Kittens

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is in desperate need of foster homes for their kittens. According to their Facebook page they have batches of kittens that they need in good foster homes until they are old enough to be vaccinated. The kittens will need a little extra special care as they grow so they'll need homes that can give the the time, care, love, and attention they need. Benefits include you will be helping the Twin Falls Animal Shelter in their dire time of need and probably the best perk is that you get to have kittens in your house. I mean - look at these cute little balls of fluff!

This weekend is also a big fundraising event for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter as they host the annual Pooch Splash this Saturday. The Pooch Splash is Saturday, September 14th at Dierkes Lake. This is a special event because it is the one ti,e each year when you can take your dogs down to Dierkes to play in the water. The event is $10 per dog and all the proceeds will help pets that come to the shelter with medical needs. Along with playing in Dierkes there will be a lot of other fun events, food, and raffles.

So, whether you are a dog person or a cat person the Twin Falls Animal Shelter needs you right now to step up and help out. Contact the Twin Falls Animal Shelter on their Facebook page or by calling the shelter for information on pet fostering, adoption, and the Pooch Splash.