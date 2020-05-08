Twin Falls Animal Shelter Making Plans To Reopen To Public

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Twin Falls Animal Shelter has been doing their best to continue serving the community. The pet food pantry has remained open and offers free pet food to residents in need for their furry friends. The staff has also been working hard to find homes for the cats and dogs and doing their best to help ensure these pets are placed in homes that will love them and can accommodate them best. These pet adoptions have been by appointment only to help keep interaction between the staff and potential adopters at a minimum.

The shelter hopes that these restrictions can be overcome soon as the Twin Falls Animal Shelter staff makes plans and preparations to open to normal operating status.

In the meantime, operations continue as well as social distancing allows. To adopt an animal you can check out the adoptable pets pictures on the People For Pets Facebook page and then make an appointment with the staff to meet your new best friend.