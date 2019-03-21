Twin Falls Animal Shelter Needs Food And Toy Donations

There is a constant need for community help at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. There are always new critters coming in need of new homes and while they wait they go through a lot of food and toys. The shelter received a good amount of blankets recently for the animals but they are now in need of cat and dog food plus sturdy toys for them to play with.

Dogs can be crazy when it comes to their play toys and even so-called indestructible toys don't seem to stand a chance against the playful jaws of a pup. The pet food pantry is in need too and they will take new bags of food and opened bags that you had for your own pets, but aren't using.

While you are thinking about donating to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter don't miss out on the chance to see the cats and dogs in person - and maybe find your new best friend.