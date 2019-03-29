Twin Falls Animal Shelter Offering $9 Cat Adoptions

Adopting a new furry friend of the feline variety just got a little easier on the wallet. Adult cat adoptions at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter are just $9 for a limited time.

This includes cats that are temperament tested, spayed or neutered, with their necessary shots, and ready for a new home. The deal also includes one of our spotlight cats from last week, Nori . She has been at the shelter for far too long and needs a home with no other cats and a sunny window to sit in. She has also been mistreated by children in the past so homes with kids should take that into account when considering adoption.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is also always in need of support from the community with money, toys, food, blankets, and volunteers. A sixth-grade group from Lighthouse Christian School recently went for a visit and by their letters, they loved it.