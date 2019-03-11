Twin Falls Animal Shelter Pets Are Dressed For St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is coming up on Sunday and it isn't just a day to wear green and get drunk. It could also be a day you spend with your new best friend. The doggos at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter got dressed up for a photo shoot wearing their green bandannas, bow-ties, and flowers.

You can see in the pictures above from the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page that there are all types of dogs waiting to be adopted. Of course there are also loads of cats in need of homes too.

Last month a Senate committee approved the idea of allowing pet friendly license plates in Idaho which is awesome! But, I do think that the plates would be better if you could personalize them with your own pet or at least a better looking cat and dog than they have on the proposed plate floating around .