Twin Falls BASE Jumpers Jump In Memory Of Austin Carey

Austin Carey was the BASE jumper who was lost for over a week after performing a jump with his friend. His body was eventually recovered. His friends commemorated him with one last jump with his ashes. It was all caught on video.

I have heard over and over again that those who BASE jump are like a tight family. They love each other over their love of adrenaline. When Austin was lost many of them searched. The video of the jumpers spreading his ashes, doing what he loved is heartwarming.

I can't imagine losing someone that close to me in such a tragic way. His friends said he was always pretty careful and diligent. It is incredibly unfortunate that he passed away. But watching the video of his friends/family doing this is touching.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and everyone who he touched. I have only heard amazing things about this young man. God bless