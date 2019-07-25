Twin Falls Baskin-Robbins To Offer Two Flavors Of Vegan Ice Cream

Twin Falls ice cream lovers who have been hoping for a dairy free alternative due to allergies or a doctor recommended dietary change, can soon get scoops in two different flavors at the Blue Lakes Boulevard location.

Baskin-Robbins will offer vegan ice cream nationally beginning August 1, 2019, according to information at vegnews.com. I called the Blue Lakes location recently and had the news confirmed.

"I know we will be offering dairy-free ice cream starting August first," said a staffer. "The flavors will be Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Extreme."

Coconut oil and almond butter will be used as a substitute for dairy in the two flavors. Select stores will offer free samples to the public on August 4. Not only will this new change benefit those who maintain a strict animal product free diet, but it also means those afflicted with conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or Irritable Bowel Syndrome, can enjoy this alternative with little risk of side effects.