Where Does Boise Rank For Vegetarians/Vegans?

Where are the best places in the U.S. for a vegan to get their veggies on? Wallethub has just rated America's 100 largest metropolitan areas on such factors as cost of groceries for vegetarians, salad shops per capita and percentage of restaurants serving meatless options. Here are their top 10 U.S. cities for vegetarians and vegans in 2019:

Portland, OR Los Angeles, CA Orlando, FL Seattle, WA Austin, TX Atlanta, GA New York, NY San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Tampa, FL

Clearly, Boise isn't on that top ten list. But I'm actually pleasantly surprised to see where we landed.

Boise comes in at number 23! Which means we obviously have room to improve. but I'm shocked that we landed top 25. I feel like I haven't found many straight up vegetarian or vegan restaurants here in the Treasure Valley. Am I missing something? Send me your favorite spots!

To find out more about how they picked their top spots and what the criteria was, click here for the full rundown from Wallethub.