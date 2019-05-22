Twin Falls Graduation Becomes Global Warming Meltdown

First, congratulations. Second, you’re all going to die! This morning I got out of bed at 2 o’clock and looked at my messages. There was a lengthy one from the sister-in-law of a prominent State Senator. She had attended the graduation ceremony at Twin Falls High School.

Apparently it turned into an Earth First rally. The keynote speaker apologized to the graduates on behalf of all adults for fouling the planet.

As my morning wore on I had more messages and calls to the program about this very, very strange commencement address.

“The world is coming to a rapid end and you should all stop eating meat,” is how I would paraphrase the remarks. “Now all go and have some fun!”

I would’ve gone to a local steakhouse and ordered a porterhouse. I suppose this is just prep for the college bound. The hemp-clothing crowd in the faculty lounge will spend the next 4 years proselytizing with the same message, however. Curious to know, was this speech appropriate at high school graduation?

I went to a commencement and a hacky sack tournament broke out!