Twin Falls Businesses Band Together For School Supply Drive

It never ceases to amaze me how generous and caring this community is. Twin Falls businesses have decided to come together to support a school supply/backpack drive for local kids.

The Barber Shop at Gehrig Dale & Co created the "Beards For Backpacks School Supply Drive" with the goal of getting 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies for kids. Businesses like North College Dental, Snake Bros, Gordy's Hwy 30, The Sweet Spot and that is just to name a few have shown their support, offering discounts to those who support the cause and making donations themselves.

The barbershop is also selling stickers the entire month and the proceeds go to help get school supplies as well. This is a one-month-long promotion so by the end of July their goal of 1,000 backpacks will hopefully be met.

You can drop off backpacks at other locations as well and they will be delivered to the barbershop, like North College Dental. Make sure you check in with The Barber Shop at Gehrig Dale & Co to find out more places to donate.

You can bring a backpack full of school supplies to the barbershop if you want to show your support. It seems like these businesses are the first to jump on any community cause they can.