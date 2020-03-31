Twin Falls Businesses That Should Drive Around Neighborhoods

Remember the excitement when the ice cream man would drive around the neighborhood and as kids we would jump and run outside? I am thinking we can recreate that feeling by having some Twin Falls businesses drive around neighborhoods like the ice cream man.

Please remember I am not trying to end the social distancing or violate the stay at home order. This is more for fun. But could you imagine some of these awesome Twin Falls businesses driving around playing "Pop Goes The Weasel" on a loud speaker?