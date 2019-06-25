Twin Falls City Receives Two Achievement Awards

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls recently received two city achievement awards by the Association of Idaho Cities.

The first City Achievement Award was given for the city’s Teen Suicide Prevention and Awareness Color Run and Rally, which, according to information from the city, drew nearly 275 participants to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

The second award was for its Empowering Citizens App. The city said it adopted the SeeClickFix App, which provides residents “a way to report quality of life issues outside of calling 911, and developed a phone tree to divert nonemergency calls to the appropriate city department, both of which will result in decreased call volume to the emergency communications center.”

The awards were given on June 20 during the 72nd AIC Annual Conference in Boise.