Four Magic Valley Men Recognized by Idaho Fish & Game for Service

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several men from the Magic Valley were recently recognized for their volunteer efforts by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Four men from Jerome, Twin Falls, and Burley were recognized for their service with Hunter Education and Reservist volunteers for 2018. The volunteers either taught 43 hunter education classes and 16 field day classes to new Idaho hunters. The Reservists put in more than 1,100 hours of effort into fish and wildlife resources in the Magic Valley Region.

At a recent dinner honoring the individuals, two people were given "Instructor of the Year" who conducted Hunter Education courses: Howard McCuistion of Jerome and Ed Hartmen of Twin Falls. McCuistion started teaching Hunter Education classes in 1985 and has taught more than 76 classes. Hartman started teaching classes in 2015 and led or help with 35 classes. Idaho Fish and Game also recognized the resident volunteers who helped with various projects around the region that helped the areas fish and wildlife, hunters, fishermen and trappers.

Chris Foster of Twin Falls was given the "Reservist of the Year" award for his many hours of volunteering since 2015. Gene Wright of Burley was given a lifetime achievement award for his 28 years of volunteer service to the department. Throughout the years Wright has helped with habitat projects, Hunter Education classes, and various fishing education events, plus he helped monitor big game in the region.