TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A member of the Twin Falls City Council has been recognized by the Association of Idaho Cities for his public service.

The city of Twin Falls announced Councilor Greg Lanting was given the Harold Hurst Award at the 72nd Annual Conference in Boise recently. The award is given to a city official who demonstrates exemplary performance in city government and contributed to the achievements of the Association of Idaho Cities, which Lanting served as president in 2015-2016. Lanting has been an elected member of the Twin Falls City Council for 14 years and has served as mayor.

The former educator had a position on the Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years.

“Greg has been a great asset for the City of Twin Falls and AIC, and we are pleased to recognize his achievements with the Harold Hurst Award,” said AIC Executive Director Jess Harrison said in a prepared statement.