TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The city of Twin Falls is looking for candidates in an effort to fill two positions on the Historic Preservation Commission.

The city says preferred training or experience includes that in architecture, history, architectural history, urban planning, archaeology, engineering, conservation, landscape architecture, law, or other historic preservation related disciplines. The vacancies, one current position and one future, will be open until filled.

The commission meets the first and third Monday of each month, with some evening and weekend activities.

To apply, submit a letter of interest with qualifications to KeEbersole@tfid.org .