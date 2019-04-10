TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expect to see some changes to Shoshone Street on a section that has some rather abrupt lane changes that caught the ire of many Twin Falls drivers. At Monday night's Twin Falls City Council meeting, members ultimately decided to eliminate the zigzag lane changes as well as street parking.

The city Engineering Department asked for recommendations on lane striping on a section of Shoshone Street from 6th Avenue to 2nd Avenue. Last year the city installed new lights and left-hand turn bays near the Twin Falls County Courthouse that shifted drivers over near the intersections. Many council members mentioned in the discussion that they had received a lot of negative feedback on the lane changes. Councilman Chris Reid said, "We need to eliminate parking on Shoshone."

Some of the concerns staff had was the inability to see the new lane markings when snow or rain was on the pavement and the ruts created by heavy trucks continued to follow the old lane pattern. Following Monday night's decision five lanes -four travel lanes and one center turn lane-​ will run from 2nd Street to 6th Street (you can see an example of what it would look like on a section of Shoshone from 2nd to 4th below). The council also talked about increasing the speed limit to 35 m.p.h. in that area, but did not make a decision on it.​