This isn’t based on any scientific data, but is more about a personal complaint. I don’t drive a lot, but I like to change up my drive home many days, just to break the sameness. The thing is, there are numerous places where rounding a corner is inviting an accident.

These are Obvious and Ignored

Because you can’t see what’s coming. There are numerous places like this along the connecting streets between Filer and Falls Avenues in Twin Falls. Especially on the east side. Because shrubbery obstructs the view. Another spot I don’t like is on Addison Avenue, leaving the parking lot at Smith’s. Once again, shrubbery blocks the view in some spots, and at another exit from the parking lot, it’s a fence.

Which gets me to my least favorite turn. Wendell and Cheney. If you head north on Wendell and come to Cheney, you can’t see anything to the west. The street bends, and a fence is right up against the corner. I hold my breath when I make a turn there. Even at 35 miles per hour, getting T-boned is no picnic.

I Get Deaf Ears When I Complain

I’ve given up sharing complaints with members of the Twin Falls City Council. They immediately reference someone else to call, which means they believe they’re too busy, and that I need to scramble to find a pen and paper to write down a name and a new number. Aren’t they supposed to be advocates?

There’s an average of 2,200 accidents in Twin Falls every year. I would suggest we can greatly reduce the number if people didn’t obstruct the view. Perhaps a gentle reminder could suffice before a fine.