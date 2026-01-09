Some people will sell and install window tint for your car and truck. They’re not doing anything wrong. Their work is legal. You, on the other hand, are breaking the law. You could face a fine if you’re pulled over, and while it’s often not a priority for law enforcement, it could add to the cost of a ticket if you’re pulled over for another violation. It’s not only a safety issue for police, but it can be for you as well if it obstructs your view. You’ll also run afoul of the law if you use colored lenses and globes.

Better to Play if Safe and Conservative

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office also explained that decorating your vehicle with lights for Christmas can result in a fine. That was an issue the last couple of months.

Some lenses and globes have caused trouble because people believe they’re being followed by law enforcement, and they pull over. You can imagine some could even speed up and cause an accident. Idaho looks to standardize driving and accessories for safety. For many newcomers to the state, there’s a lack of awareness about the restrictions. I suppose that could result in a warning and a request to get the aftermarket work removed.

Know the Rules if You're New to Idaho

Laws obviously vary in neighboring states. As for the shop owners doing the work, they don’t own and probably don’t drive your car! That’s why they don’t face any penalties.