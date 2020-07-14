Twin Falls Coed Softball And Adult Flag Football Sign Ups Are On

Sign ups are currently underway for both adult coed softball, and adult flag football, in Twin Falls.

For those that are growing tired of sitting around the house binge watching "Defending Jacob," or some other series on PLEX, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, or some other streaming service, now is the time to join a team of like-minded Magic Valley people who are ready to get outdoors.

Sign ups for coed softball and adult flag football are underway, according to information shared on the Twin Falls Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Information was posted July 10, and those interested must sign up by Monday, July 27.

The seasons run late August through October. The coed softball league will consist of eight games and a tournament. The flag football league will feature 10 games and a tournament. For more information on either league, call 208-736-2265.

No details were shared on the website regarding COVID-19 protocols. Softball is a great social-distancing sport in my opinion, as the positions allow for players to remain a safe distance from one another.

Fees involved in both leagues will likely help cover equipment and facility costs, as well as helping with the cost of having referees. To register for either league, click here.

The Twin Falls Park & Recreation Facebook page also has information on other area activities, such as kayak days. For additional information, visit the department's main webpage.