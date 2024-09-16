Twin Falls Council Silenced on In-N-Out Burger

UPDATE 091624: The Twin falls City Council has made a decision on the In-N-Out Burger issue.

The council was told to stay mum. In advance of a public hearing on In-N-Out Burger’s appeal of a construction denial. Fear of legal action is silencing the council because members taking a position could impact the outcome of the appeal.

Councilwoman Cherie Vollmer told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX that she and her colleagues may be free to speak after the hearing.

To recap, the popular restaurant chain wants to open a restaurant with a drive-through just southeast of the Perrine Bridge. It’s no secret that In-N-Out does a brisk business, and that traffic crossing the bridge already has congestion issues.

Some have suggested an alternative location. We should point out, from the restaurant’s perspective, the location selected is prime. In my opinion, I would agree. It would be the first eatery travelers would see after exiting the Interstate and heading south.

Some have suggested a compromise, such as dropping plans for a drive-through and, yet. Have you seen the drive-through business In-N-Out does? It’s impressive, and that’s somewhat of an understatement.

The whole matter could end up in court.

Funny, the city could also face a lawsuit over what some perceive as a gun registry being operated by the police department, but I haven’t had any councilors stay silent while they await a legal ruling. The State Attorney General has ruled it’s a registry. The Twin Falls legal department is reviewing options before accepting the decision.

I’ll note that lawsuits are common in modern governance, and there are probably some places where the public doesn’t pay much attention. Food and guns are another matter.

