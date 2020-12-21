Twin Falls County Deputies Investigating Head On Crash

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a crash that happened around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to deputies, an adult female was driving a Jetta with 4 minor passengers and the second vehicle was a Yukon with 3 adults in the vehicle.

The female in the Jetta was transported by air to Eastern Idaho Medical Center and the 4 minors were transported by ground to St. Luke's Magic Valley.

The 3 adults in the Yukon were also transported by ground to St. Luke's Magic Valley. We will have more information as it becomes available.