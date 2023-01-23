VIRGINIA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person had to be hospitalized Sunday morning after rear-ending a snowplow on the interstate in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, an Idaho Transportation Department snowplow had been headed south on Interstate 15 at around 10 a.m. near the small community of Virginia when it was struck from behind by a 2019 Lexus GX, driven by a 62-year-old Pocatello man. The car went off into the barrow pit. ISP said the driver of the Lexus hadn't been wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the snowplow, a 36-year-old man from Preston, did not need medical attention. ISP said the snowplow safety lights had been on at the time of the crash.

Get our free mobile app