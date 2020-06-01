Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office Warns Boating Tragedy Ahead

Many people appear to have lost all fear of water. The sinking of a boat near Hagerman over the weekend left 17 people in the Snake River. Thanks be to God, all of them made it to shore alive. The boat was overloaded and, yes, it was a hot day. The river is cool. But is it worth losing your life?

Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office tells me deputies are seeing people tempting fate in ever increasing numbers. Have they given up all hope and desire for life because of our economy? I’m hopeful it’s not the case.

Deputies came across a small boat over the weekend. A man and his children were packed aboard. He was trying to care for a crying baby, which he had perched on his chest. The other young children were attempting to paddle. Keep in mind the water temperature hasn’t yet broken 60 degrees. If you end up in the river and don’t sink, hypothermia can still occur in a matter of minutes. The family was escorted to shore with a warning.

In another example of alarming behavior, an older couple had stuffed themselves into a kayak. Because the wife recently had surgery, she’s not capable of rowing alone. Had they capsized and packed in as tightly as they were, they both could have drowned.

We’ve, quite amazingly, avoided any major tragedy through the end of May, however. What deputies are seeing is alarming. If the cavalier actions continue, we could have an accident of epic proportions. This can be prevented but you can’t leave your head onshore.