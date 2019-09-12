Twin Falls Famous Look-A-Like; David Crosby Spotted Mowing Lawn

From time to time, don't we all run into people that remind us of celebrities. My postal carrier looks just like Alex Lifeson, and on my way back to work from lunch today, I saw a man mowing his lawn in Twin Falls that was the spitting image of one of the most iconic, folk rockers of all time.

If David Crosby has a twin brother, than I'm curious to find out if he owns a home in Twin Falls. The look was so uncanny, that I turned my car around and pulled over in front of a school to get a closer look. Now, I know it can't be the REAL David Crosby, because your average Grammy Award winner and member of the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, probably isn't living in a two or three bedroom home in the Magic Valley.

I'm not sure whether or not this Twin Falls sighting will result in a regular feature of mine, because pulling over and photographing people in their front yards will probably get you shot sooner than later in this town.

Greg Jannetta

For those that need a musical history reminder, David Crosby is one of the founding members of Crosby, Stills & Nash in the late sixties. He also played with the Yardbirds, which helped launch the carriers of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page. He is one of just a few musicians to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and has sold millions of albums worldwide.

Well, that concludes this Twin Falls Celebrity Look-A-Like episode. Feel free to send me photos of someone you might know in the Magic Valley that could pass a famous celebrity.