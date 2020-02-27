Twin Falls First Food Hall Opening In Downtown This Summer

We have had lots of questions about what the old Salvation Army Thrift Store building was going to be and we finally have an answer. It is going to not only be the first food hall opening in Twin Falls but the first one opening in Idaho.

The "Opportunity Zone" market will be called 2nd South Market and it will be open this summer. Opportunity Zones were established to encourage long term investments in communities with lower incomes.

On the corner of 2nd Ave South and Hansen Street will be the 13,000 square foot indoor area that will house several food vendors, almost like a food court. Right now, the vendors that have signed up are Smokey Bone BBQ, so I assume they will be leaving their current location on Shoshone. There will also be a baking company called Wild Sage Baking Co that will also feature Cloverleaf Creamery Ice Cream and "The Tap Room" which will be a craft beer and wine bar.

Other vendors are expected to join as word gets around as well. There will also be outdoor seating, a stage so it can accommodate live music, and things like corn hole set up. I am sure there will be more events happening as the concept begins to grow.

Also, as a bonus, Twin Falls' official mascot, Tess, will now be known as 2nd South Tess in support of the new market. I can't wait for summer to see everything this thing has to offer the community.