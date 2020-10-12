Twin Falls Front Yard Pandemic Halloween Honorable Mentions

With just about two weeks to go until Halloween, it's nice to see that there are still homeowners and renters in Twin Falls that are getting into the Halloween spirit, despite the uncertainty of how much of an influence the COVID-19 pandemic will ultimately have on the holiday.

I've spent the past couple of days driving throughout the Twin Falls area in search of some of the best pre-Halloween decorations. I will say, it's quite noticeable that several homeowners near our house who have consistently decorated for Halloween have chosen to skip 2020. These are people that normally have gone large with their decorations, and would have already started this far into October.

In fact, its been tough to find that many homes that have early decorations out. It's not surprising, seeing as so many people are out of work, or planning to play it safe this year due to the virus. I have however come across a few properties that I wanted to highlight for getting into the spirit.

As for my wife and I, we have decorated our yard. We are going to be hosting a small party for family as an alternative to trick or treating, while at the same time setting up a candy station on the sidewalk in front of our home for those that are trick or treating. It's also great that area events, such as the Haunted Mansions of Albion and the Haunted Swamp, are going to be held right up to Halloween.