Twin Falls Has A Retro Gaming Store To Satisfy Your Inner Nerd

I feel like I am learning so many new things this week. Twin Falls has a retro gaming store in Downtown and it has all the nostalgia. Not only do they have games but they can help fix your accessories and consoles.

Retro Games & Entertainment is located at 820 Main Avenue South from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are a strict video game and video game accessory store so you can't get board games or card games.. However, if you do have older consoles and your controller breaks or something they can help you get it up and functioning again.

The store owner also told us they have DVDs to sell plus soon, you will finally have a place to rent movies again. Unfortunately they will not be doing a rental program for their games because it is too costly when people don't return them. This is why we can't have nice things.

Also, if you have old games and accessories they do buy and trade for products. If you have an old Play Station and some old games that are just sitting around, go take them in there and at least get something out of them rather than just letting them sit and collect dust.

I can never have enough things to nerd out over and old video games are my jam. I grew up on the N64 and the Game Cube so it will be a walk down memory lane when I go check it out for myself. Maybe grab a couple games as well.