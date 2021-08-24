Twin Falls “Hole In The Wall” Restaurants Slinging Amazing Food
Twin Falls has a ton of restaurants, and there are a ton of restaurants around Twin Falls. We have a list of some of the hole in the wall restaurants that are slinging some amazing food. Places you might forget about but definitely don't want to.
- 1
Emma's Cafe
The little hole in the wall restaurant on Blue Lakes Blvd in the Centennial Square is amazing Bosnian food. Official address is 669 Blue Lakes Blvd North and you are going to want to give it a shot.
- 2
Cheverria's
I have heard amazing things about the tacos here. Located at 850 Shoshone St South it is a grocery store and restaurant.
- 3
Coram Deo
Next to the Swensen's on the south side of town they recently started serving food and it is delicious. They also have great coffee, energy drinks and baked goods.
- 4
Naz Kitchen
Finding your way to the parking lot can be tough in this hole in the wall restaurant but they have amazing kabobs. Located at 1924 Addison Ave East if you have made it to Smiths you have gone too far. Such great food though.
- 5
Pho Taki
This is an Indian restaurant, grocery store and it also has boba tea. Located at 404 Addison Ave West they have some amazing food and shopping options.
- 6
La Casita
There are a lot of Mexican restaurant options in Twin Falls and La Casita is one of my favorites. Located at 111 South Park Ave West you are going to want to try the tamales.
- 7
Saffron
This little restaurant is at 117 Main Ave East and serves some great Indian food. It is a cozy little place you are going to want to try.
- 8
Daisy's
Delicious treats, milkshakes, salads, sandwiches, everything is hand made. It is one of the best hole in the wall places around. Located at 1886 Addison Ave East.
- 9
O-Ki
Sushi and teppanyaki they have some amazing food. Located at 564 Blue Lakes Blvd in the Lynwood Shopping center.
- 10
The GR
The Ground Round has been around forever slinging amazing food. Recently they added a nice patio to the area. They have some amazing burgers and breakfast items. Located at 2128 Kimberly Rd.