Twin Falls, ID Pastor Explains Getting Booted From St. Luke’s

The 16 liberals who call Twin Falls home may not like him, but Pastor Paul Thompson is far more representative of the values of the Magic Valley. Which is why his dismissal as a chaplain by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center smacks of woke virtue signaling. Maybe the hospital board would feel better crossing out St. Luke's and call it Woke Care or Atheist Medical Center.

When I told one Republican politician this would harm the hospital’s public image, she commented there wasn’t much of an image with which to begin.

It reminds us the course of American history isn’t always one of progress. The future for Christians is growing more ominous.

The people making these decisions live within an echo chamber. They associate in clubs with their own kind. The live in neighborhoods surrounded by their own kind. They work hard to impress their small cadre of associates. It’s elitism and it shows their local cultural illiteracy.

These are the people who staff hospital boards, library boards and teach pottery making at the College of Southern Idaho. ‘Nuff said on that count.

Pastor Thompson is the creator of a radio program called Pastors Round Table. It airs Thursday mornings at Newsradio 96.1 FM and Newsradio 1310 KLIX out of Twin Falls. He’s fearless. Being dismissed by the stuffed shirts at a hospital pales in comparison to the sufferings of the early martyrs and some contemporary martyrs across the world. Call it a blessing to be somewhat in their company, although. It reminds us the course of American history isn’t always one of progress. The future for Christians is growing more ominous.

A member of the audience questioned Pastor Thompson about the decision made at St. Luke’s. You can hear his response by clicking here.