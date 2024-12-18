The Woke Mob and Idaho Colleges Close the Cry Rooms

I’m told I’m being mean. State Representative Ilana Rubel was on my radio program Wednesday morning. One of the subjects for discussion was diversity, equity, and inclusion. Known as DEI. Idaho colleges have been stumbling over each other to close DEI offices. This is in advance of a vote by the state Department of Education to pull the plug on the woke programs. I said students would lose their cry rooms. The Representative said I wasn’t being nice.

Why do people go to college? To be affirmed or to learn something so that they become an independent and contributing member of society? Offices for the left-handed to chant, “I’m okay, you’re okay,” seem to be low as a low priority.

Second, most of the schools impacted are state universities and colleges. I’m not sure the public is willing to spend money on basket weaving and séances for alternative living. The leftists who people administrative offices and faculty lounges believe your money is theirs. Voters believe otherwise. They select legislators who follow the lead of the electorate.

Liberal news media is screaming louder than the old hippies staffing colleges. Yet, a story in the Idaho Statesman (it’s behind a paywall) suggests many students thought the DEI offices were z waste of time and money. In other words, a refreshing number of young people want an education and not indoctrination.

Common sense is having a revival in this country, and for the first time in 60 years, the Fabian Socialists are in retreat. Keep up the pressure. Restore sanity to higher education and government. And tell the kids to tough it out.

