If you work in a large nationwide corporate structure, you know some people in the company are woke. We used to say politically correct. They don’t appear to realize that states in what we call flyover country don’t always (and mostly don’t) share coastal values.

I heard a U.S. Senator from Louisiana say last week that many people who believe they know better than everyone else attempt to impose their worldview on others.

Idaho Leads the Charge for Values

I’m pleased to report that some of John Kennedy’s level-headed colleagues are challenging wokeness in public schools. Republicans Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho are working with several of their fellow Republicans to remove what many of us look at as godless ideology from public schools.

This must frost Idaho’s 17 liberals!

Banning Woke Culture in Classrooms

The Senators realize that executive orders aren’t permanent, so they’re looking to toughen up policy by blocking your tax dollars from funding gender ideology in schools.

Teachers I know are always telling me they don’t have nearly enough time to get across lessons, and now some people want to indoctrinate your kids into basket-weaving culture.

Over the past weekend, I thought about one of my grandmothers. The woman was forced to leave school after the eighth grade and work on the family farm. Yet, she wrote the most beautiful letters, had a solid understanding of civic duty, and survived after losing a husband when still young.

Today, some would insist we need to waste valuable classroom time on getting in touch with their feelings. Grandma took a job on an assembly line after the family breadwinner died. She survived depression, war, and the loss of two young children. She would’ve scoffed at I’m okay, you’re okay!

