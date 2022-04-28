Hard as it is to believe, May begins this weekend. It feels like April started just yesterday, but spring is in full swing and summer is fast approaching. The winter weather seems to be behind us, and the beautiful weather is becoming more consistent. The warmer the weather becomes, the more tempting it is to get outside, and there is a ton to do on the weekends in the Magic Valley. This weekend there are plenty of events taking place, and trying to do it all will be tough. Here are some fun things to do this weekend.

Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30 - Animal Days at the Burley Straw Maze

Animals Days was originally scheduled for the first two weekends of April, but the second weekend was forced to be moved due to weather. The first weekend took place and was a blast for the whole family, and the weather should be even better for the one this weekend. It will be starting this Thursday and running through Saturday. Hours are from 10 AM until 8 PM and tickets are $9 in advance or $12 at the gate.

Friday, April 29 & Saturday, April 30 - Heath Harmison in Twin Falls

For those that are looking for a good date night idea or want to get out for a fun night with the family, then make sure to see Heath Harmison this weekend in Twin Falls. Everyone needs a good laugh and Heath is one of the funniest there is. He will be performing at the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School this Friday and Saturday. There will be two shows each night with the first being at 6 PM and the second being at 8 PM and will be family-friendly material. That's four shows in two nights. Tickets are $10 each or $30 for four tickets and all proceeds are going towards charity.

Saturday, April 30 - Mobile Hot Spot Vendor Expo

With the weather being nice again, this weekend is the perfect time to get outside, play some laser tag, throw some axes and do an escape room. There will be a mobile hot spot event taking place this Saturday from 11 AM until 7 PM at Legacy Fields in Filer. The event will consist of multiple mobile vendors such as Idaho Battle Fields, Twin Blades Axe Throwing, and The Escapuary. You can buy a wristband for $20.

Saturday, April 30 - Silverwood Theme Park Opening Weekend

This one isn't in the Magic Valley, but it is worth mentioning. It may be a long drive and you may need to take a day off work, but Silverwood Theme Park is officially opening this Saturday. Park hours will be 11 AM until 6 PM. For opening weekend, Silverwood has a special where tickets are only $19.88 for Saturday or Sunday. Opening day at an amusement park is kind of like opening day for baseball. You have been deprived all offseason and you need to get that joy in your life and be outside as well.

Saturday, April 30 - STEAM in Twin Falls

Parents wanting to get their kids out of the house this weekend for a fun and educational time should look at attending the STEAM event taking place at the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley in Twin Falls from 12 PM until 3 PM. The event will be free and if you wear a blue shirt or a Boys and Girls Club shirt, you will be entered into raffles and could win prizes. It should be a fun family event where kids can learn and have fun together.

Saturday, April 30 - Touch-A-Truck in Jerome

Another free event taking place this weekend is Touch-A-Truck, which will be at the Jerome Fairgrounds from 1 PM until 5 PM. This will be a fun event that allows kids to explore farming equipment, police cars, a firetruck, a water safety boat, a dump truck and so much more. It also will be educational, as well as a ton of fun for kids and adults alike. For those that stay after the event, at 5:30 PM there will be freestyle motocross for only $10.

It should be a beautiful weekend weather-wise and there is plenty to choose from. If you prefer to stay in this weekend, starting Thursday and running through Saturday is the NFL Draft, for those that are interested. Don't be a couch potato and get out and enjoy some of the events this weekend in the Magic Valley instead. Pet animals, laugh, shoot some laser guns, throw some axes, and get an education this weekend. Enjoy the end of April and the beginning of May in style.

