Easter has come and gone, but that isn't slowing down weekend events and activities. The weather is beginning to get a little warmer and nicer, minus a little rain, and it means there is more to do as winter is getting further away and we get more into spring. The Magic Valley does a great job of having plenty to do every weekend, and this weekend is no different. Here are events going on this weekend.

Friday, April 22 - Win or Buy Garth Brooks Tickets

Garth Brooks Return To Touring 2021 Getty Images loading...

Garth Brooks is coming to Salt Lake City this summer, and you do not want to miss it. You can win tickets exclusively on the KEZJ app. If you are not lucky enough to win a pair, you can buy them when they go on sale on Friday at 10 AM. Make sure to join the waiting room at 9 AM to have the best shot at tickets, as well as check your information ahead of time to make sure it is up to date. Make sure to set a reminder so you don't forget. Tickets will go fast.

Saturday, April 23 - Bearded Axe Hero's Tournament

Credit: Bearded Axe Credit: Bearded Axe loading...

Axe throwing has continued to get bigger in the past couple of years, and if you have never tried it you are missing out. Bearded Axe in Twin Falls is hosting a tournament this weekend, but it is for the heroes in the area. To participate, you must be military, law enforcement, medical, or a firefighter. The tournament begins at 10 AM on Saturday, with registration beginning at 9 AM.

Saturday, April 23 - Denny's Dirty Brunch Car Show

Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash Credit: Gene Gallin on Unsplash loading...

If you like food and you like cars, then make sure to head to the Denny's Dirty Brunch Car Show this Saturday, being put on by Classic Cruisers. The event is taking place from 10 AM until 1 PM and is a free car show. You can stop by anytime throughout at the Denny's on Pole Line and Washington and check out the cars. You will have to pay for your food if you eat at Denny's though. If you have a car worthy of showing off, make sure to bring it out, or stop by to talk about cars and check out other rides.

Saturday, April 23 - Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Credit: Emily Pottiger on Unsplash Credit: Emily Pottiger on Unsplash loading...

Sexual assault is too common in the world, and too many people experience it. This weekend the 6th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will be taking place from 11 AM until 1 PM, beginning at the Twin Falls visitor center. For those that don't know what Walk in Her Shoes is, it is a charity event where people will walk a mile in heels to raise awareness for sexual assault. The cost is $30 per person and all the proceeds go to charity.

Saturday, April 23 - Kids Open Mic Night

Credit: Clark Young on Unsplash Credit: Clark Young on Unsplash loading...

For those that have talented kids, and those that don't, there is a fun family night out in Jerome taking place this Saturday night. It is open mic night for kids. If your child can sing, dance, write poetry, play an instrument, or have some talent that can be done on a stage, then this is your chance for them to show the community what they can do. Even if you don't have a child or yours doesn't want to participate, you can go watch others in the area and appreciate their talents. The event is from 6 PM until 8 PM at Renew in Jerome.

Make sure to plan so you don't miss any of the events you want to attend. Maybe nothing on the list fits your schedule, or you possibly have plans this weekend, but there is always something going on in the Magic Valley. Whatever you decide to do this weekend, know there are plenty of options and no reason to be bored at home, unless that is what you want to do.

